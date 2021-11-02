Elizabeth Ovella Caldwell, born January 30, 1947, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Newport Health and Rehab.
She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Bessie Ellison, husband Edward “Bud” Caldwell, Son Edward “Puggy” Caldwell, Jr., brothers Fred Ellison, Jr., Jay Ellison, George Ellison, Charles Ellison, R.C. Ellison, and L.D. Ellison, and sisters Irene Hartsell, Wanda Winters, and Rosalee Ellison.
She is survived by her sons Randy Caldwell and Jackie (Dorothy) Caldwell, grandchildren Caney Caldwell, Allie (Jacob) Helton, Mary Caldwell, Cheyanne Caldwell, Crystal Jones, and Jeramy (Cortnee) Caldwell, great-grandchildren Nate, Maddie, and Emmie Caldwell, Brandi Brew, Bryson and Jacey Jones, and Nathan Scott Caldwell, along with many nieces, nephews and other family members.
The family would like to thank the staff of Newport Health and Rehab for their compassion and sincere care.
Graveside Service was held at 1 p.m., Monday, November 1, 2021 in the Sandhill Cemetery where Rev. Willie Winters officiated. Burial followed.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.