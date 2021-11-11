Johnnie Irene Wisecarver, age 86, a lifelong resident of Parrottsville, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at her daughter’s home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jack Wisecarver, who has been patiently waiting for her to join him, her parents John and Jessie Smith, sisters-in-law Janice Stroud, Nina Wisecarver, Lois Wisecarver and Thelma Wisecarver.
She is survived by her daughter Johnalee Coffey and son-in-law Daniel Coffey of the home, granddaughters Rachel (Greg) Harmon and Erica (Stephen) Embry, and the apples of her eye, her great-grandchildren Aiden and Liam Harmon and Madison Embry, brothers-in-law Clyde Wisecarver, Fred Wisecarver, Junior Wisecarver and Marvin Stroud, several nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.
Her family would like to thank very special caregivers, Shawnee Driskill and Doris Ellison for the love and care they gave to her.
Also, a special thanks to all of the Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice members that cared for her.Johnnie never met a stranger, loved everyone, and found joy in everything that God created.
Her greatest joy in life was sharing Jesus with everyone she came in contact with, teaching children Sunday School classes and actively attending church as long as her health permitted.
Johnnie had many jobs in her lifetime and took pride in every one of them.
She retired from the Agricultural Extension Office of Cocke County in Newport. After retirement she was a substitute teacher for many years in the Cocke County School System where she was known as Mamaw.
She truly loved each and every child.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Southside Baptist Church or to the youth group at the church of your choice.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service followed at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel where Dr. Charlie Boggan, and Dr. Don Smith officiated.
Burial was held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021 in Harned’s Chapel Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.