Helen Henderson, age 77, of Del Rio, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.
She was a member of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. John Henderson, parents, Dewey and Hazel Mooneyham, son-in-law, David Berryhill, sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Bo Turner.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Berryhill, son John Wayne (Meka) Henderson, grandchildren, Misty (Aaron) Stokely, Jessie (Courtney) Henderson, and Hadassah Henderson, great grandchildren, Gabriel and Dakota, brother, Raymond Mooneyham of NC, and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral service began at 7 p.m. where Rev. Bill Murr and Rev. Steve Blanchard officiated.
Burial took place Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery at 10 a.m.
