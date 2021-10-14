Patricia "Marlene" Moore Smith, 69, of Athens, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville.
She was a native of Del Rio, TN and longtime resident of McMinn County, she was the daughter of the late Arthell and Thelma Smith Moore. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Steve Dillon Moore and a nephew, Aaron Moore.
Marlene was a loving and devoted fiancee', sister, aunt and great-aunt. She loved her family and would do anything for them. She especially enjoyed being with her great nieces and nephews. Marlene loved people and loved to talk. She will be missed by all that knew her.
She was associated with McMinn County School systems for 36 years as a teacher, most of which was at Englewood Elementary School. She received her Master's Degree from the University of Tennessee of Knoxville.
She is survived by her loving and devoted fiance', Billy Joe Schultz of Englewood; sister and brother-in-law, Janie and Bert Mullen of Newport, TN; brothers and sisters-in-law, Warren and Penny Moore of Virginia, and Carroll and Susie Moore of Del Rio, TN; nieces, Kelley and spouse Shannon Moore, Hannah Mullen, Emma Mullen, Ashley and spouse Jonas Clevenger; nephew, Kevin and spouse Janet Moore; great-nieces, Averley Moore, Cambree Clevenger, Brylee Clevenger, Julia Moore and Lilly Moore; great nephews, Kamen Clevenger, Grant Moore, and David Moore; and a special longtime friend, Nancy Cochran.
A graveside service was conducted, 2 p.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Shiloh Cemetery in Pigeon Forge with Billy Joe Schultz officiating.
The family received friends Wednesday, October 13th at Smith Funeral Home from 5p.m. to 7 p.m.
Family will serve as Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation in Marlene's honor to a charity of your choice.
