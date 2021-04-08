William T. Butler, 75, of Del Rio, passed away on April 3, 2021 after a long illness.
A Boston native, Bill found the beautiful countryside of Tennessee ideal for his retirement from a career as a computer science consultant.
A graduate of the University of Utah, Bill was also a veteran of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.
Family, and the many friends he made over the years are what he valued most.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert, Sr. and Jane Butler.
He is survived by his brothers and wives, Robert Jr. and Joanne Butler of Rockland, MA, and Dennis and Margaret Butler of Southport, NC, also niece Kristin (Butler) Wright of Rockland, MA, her children Makayla and Justin Wright, and nephews and their wives, Sean and Tracy Butler of Plymouth, MA, and John and Lindsay Butler of Cleveland, OH, also, special friend, Donna Ast of Del Rio.
Friends are invited to a memorial gathering on April 18, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Manes Funeral Home in Newport, TN.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.