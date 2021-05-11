Parker Warren Weeks, age 12 of Newport, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021.
He was a student at Cosby Elementary School.
He was a cheerful, bright child who loved to play basketball, fish, and hunt.
He loved his family and was so proud to be a big brother.
He was a light to all and loved by all.
He mingled in life and was very humble.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Trevor and Holly Weeks of Newport, mother, Lisseth Weeks and fiancé George Dzurkoc, III, of New Jersey, brother, Ryder Weeks of Newport, grandparents, Steven (Tresha) Weeks of Cosby, Ana Morocho of New Jersey, Edgar Pauta of Ecuador, Marvin (Paula) Roberts of Sevierville, great-grandmothers, Pat Rowe of Parrottsville, Otilia Bravo of Ecuador, special aunts and uncles, Bobby (Tawny) McCracken of Parrottsville, aunt, Tabitha Weeks of Cosby, Wendy Fleming, Evelin Arakaki, uncle Paul Pauta all of New Jersey, also other family, friends, extended cousins and relatives.
The family received from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 and funeral services followed at 7 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in the Weeks Family Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.