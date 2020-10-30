Sheila Lee Blankenship, age 63, of Newport, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Beatrice Lethco, son-in-law Jonathan Kent Click.
She is survived by her husband, Arlie Blankenship, sons, Scott Thornton (Erin Murrell), Daniel Blankenship (Arielle) all of Newport, daughters, Amy Renee Click (Alan Manning) of Sevierville, Patricia Lewis, special granddaughter, Cassidy Green (Dustin), brother, Roy Lethco all of Newport, grandchildren, Brandon, Darcee, Jonathan, Jessie, Mark, David, Arleigh, Kennedy, Adlee and Brock, great-grandchildren, Kingley and Roman, also other family and friends.
You may drop by and sign the register book from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home or on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Per CDC guidelines please practice social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.