Marion Primiani, age 74, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Marion was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband Louis J. Primiani and father Henry DeLumeau.
She is survived by her loving family: mother Ann DeLumeau, sons Angelo (Vikki) Primiani, Lou (Yvonne) Primiani, Dion ‘Buck’ (Sandy) Primiani; daughters Deborah (Brian) Van Buren and Donna Primiani; brothers Hank and Robert DeLumeau, sister Mary Lou DeLumeau Henriquez. Grandchildren: Gage, Dominic, Nick, Emma, Alicia, Danielle, Amanda, Mitchell, Desiree, and Sebastian; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
