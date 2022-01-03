Richard Morris Brady, age 76 of Cedar Hill, TN passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at his residence.
A Memorial Service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Heads Free Will Baptist Church, 2792 Heads Church Road, Cedar Hill where Bro. Billy Ellis officiated.
The family received friends from 1 p.m. until time of service at the church on Sunday.
Richard was born December 13, 1945 in Newport, TN to the late Clarence Morris and Helen Faye Hollifield Brady.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Nan Parker.
He was a member of Heads Free Will Baptist Church, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a retired Tennessee State Trooper.
Richard was an avid UT Vols fan. He enjoyed photography, going to auctions and he was a collector of “things."
He is survived by his wife, Cornelia Walker Brady of Cedar Hill; daughter, Dieonne (Greg) Reed of White Pines, TN; step-sons, Jeff (Johnna) Ellis of Cedar Hill, Jason (Jennifer) Ellis of Cedar Hill, Jamie (Lisa) Ellis of Springfield, TN; granddaughter, Taylor Reed; step-grandchildren, Joseph Ellis, Kayla McMillian, Jonathan Ellis, Bryce Ellis, Cody Ellis, Jessica Ellis, Cole Ellis; step great-grandchildren, Baylor Ellis, Jake Ellis, Isla Kay McMillian and Aspen Rae Ellis.
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View is in charge of arrangements.
Austin & Bell Funeral Home 6316 Hwy 41 A., Pleasant View, TN 37146.