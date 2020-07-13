Karen Sue Green, age 64, of Newport, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Tip and Dorothy Ellison, brothers, Ronnie Ellison and Charles Earl Ellison, and uncle, Pat Ellison.
She is survived by her sons, Todd Green of Parrottsville, and Jason Green of Dandridge, daughter, Tammy Green Parrottsville, brother Tip (Sheila) Ellison of Dandridge, grandchildren, Cierra (Keenan) Phillips, Jaycie (Caleb) Proffitt, Damon Green, Tannar Green, Tyler (Caitlin) Green and Hayden Green, great-grandchildren, Kenyan Phillips, Grayson Green, special niece, Melissa (Bobby) Blair and son Isaac, Wendy Pickens and Family, nephews, Tip Ray Ellison, former husband George Green of Parrottsville, special friend Wendee Pace, also other family and friends
Family and friends may drop by and sign register from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Manes Funeral Home or on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jerry Raines.
Burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Union Cemetery
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the family requests that everyone practice safe social distancing.
