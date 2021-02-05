Aaron Bryson Correll, 42 years old, of Morristown TN died February 2, 2021.
He was the father of Anika Brooke and Alec Bryson Correll, whom he adored.
He leaves behind his mother Gwen Holdway Thomas and step-father Vernon Thomas; Sister, Ashlee Correll-Moore and niece, Karadyn Moore; Grandfather, Carroll Holdway; Aunts and uncles, Mike and Jackie Smith, Kenny and Debbie Butler, Donna Holdway Bonawitz, and Kristi Holdway; Cousins, Matt and Michael Smith, Jordan Brooks, Ben and Jed Vess.
Aaron joins his Dad, Bryson Richard Correll, his Mymommy, Millie Holdway and Cal Bonawitz in Heaven.
Aaron loved the outdoors. Fishing, camping, and stargazing were a few of his very favorite things. He never once ate a fish that he caught. He would throw them back in the water and say “bye fishy fish!” Aaron was a talented carpenter and loved woodworking.
To honor Aaron’s memory, and in lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Aaron Correll Memorial Fund c/o First Baptist Church 504 W Main Street Morristown, TN. 37814.
This is a special account in Aaron’s name that will be used to help anyone suffering from addiction.
This fund will assist with transportation needs, motel stays, and treatment.
If you prefer to make donations online, go to https://my.simplegive.com/App/Giving/fbcmorristown and choose “other” and write in Aaron Correll Memorial Fund.
We will also have a guestbook at Mayes Mortuary, Monday and Tuesday 2/8-9/21 for anyone who would like to stop by.
Arrangements by Mayes Mortuary.