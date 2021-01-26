Kay G. Johnson, age 85, of Del Rio, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Blaine “Bubba” Johnson, Jr.
She leaves behind three children, Ginger Johnson Sottile of Mount Pleasant, SC, Kathy Kay Johnson Binsted (Frank) of Newport, TN, and Alan Blaine Johnson, III (Regenia) of Del Rio, TN; six grandchildren, Rebecca Gray Johnson Clabough (Mitchell Ramsey) of Parrotsville, TN, Sarah Kay Church (Michael Church) of Jefferson City, TN, Megan O. Lewis (Matthew Lewis) of Newport, TN, Jessica E. Johnson (Tony Johnson) of Dandridge, TN, Nicholas S. Sottile and Stephen R. Sottile of Mount Pleasant, SC; and eight great-grandchildren, Kailey Ramsey, Seth Clabough, Andrew Church, Sandy Kay Church, Olivia May Lewis, Jaydn Johnson, Kylie Kay Church and Blaine “Bubba” Edward Lewis, special friends, Teresa Johnson and Nicholas C. Sottile, also other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home and McAllister-Smith Funeral Home of Mount Pleasant, SC.