Ervin Woody, age 77 of Hartford, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Jefferson Park in Dandridge.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Wanda Sue Woody; his parents, Edd & Elva Woody; brother, Bob Woody; sister, Kathleen Woody; and son-in-law, Stacey Sane.
He is survived by his daughters, Robin (David) James and Debra “Poodle” Sane; grandsons, Cole Shepherd & Hunter (Chelsea) James; great-grandchildren, Easton, Eli, Sawyer, & Raylon; special nephew, Bobby Dale Woody; lifelong friend, Billy Wayne Moore; and several other friends and family members.
A funeral service was held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home where Bro. David James officiated.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial took place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
