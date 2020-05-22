Billy Jeff Cox, age 89, fo Mosheim, joined his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 2, 2020, while at his home with his wife and children at his side.
He was a son of the late Carson and Georgia Myers Cox.
Jeff was a graduate of Mosheim High School.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951–1953.
He was a member and deacon of Brown Springs Baptist Chruch and its mother church, Big Springs Baptist Church, which he attended faithfully. He was instrumental in the building additions at the church, the Family Life Center, and various other projects.
He was a longtime member of the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency & Rescue Squad and the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department.
Jeff will be forever remembered for his love for life, outdoors, his sweet smile and his faithfulness to his church and family.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years Bobbie Bible Cox, a daughter and son-in-law Jerita and Danny Greenlee, a son and daughter-in-law Benjie and Teresa Cox, grandchildren and their spouses: Jeffrey and Christina Greenlee, Mark and Keema Greenlee, Jonathan and Cassidy Greenlee, Tyler and Marsha Jennings, and Brian Cox; great-grandchildren: Austin, Julian, Neyland, Cade, McKee and Luke Greenlee, and Garrett and Avery Jennings; one brother and sister-in-law J.C. and Mary Cox; three sisters-in-law: Wanda Cox, June Jarrell, and Serita Bible, several nieces and nephews, and a special caregiver Terrie Grubbs.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers: L.A. Cox, Rex Cox, and Eugene Cox, and two sisters Phyllis Jordan and Hilda Bryant; brother-in-law Glen Bible, and mother-and father-in-law Keel and Eliza Jane Bible.
The family expressed special thanks to the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
The family received friends at Dougthy-Stevens Funeral Home, with funeral services held later at Brown Springs Baptist Church. The Rev. Richard Long and the Rev. James Sauceman officiated.
His grandsons served as pallbearers.
The body lay in state at the church for thirty minutes prior to the services.
Interment followed in Browns Springs Cemetery with the Greene County Honor Guard conveying military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pat Summit Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902 or visit www.patsummit.org/donate.
Arrangements by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville.
