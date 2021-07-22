Mary Ann Rice, 81, left this earth to join our heavenly father on December 25, 2020, in Greenville, South Carolina.
Mary Ann was born in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee on April 19, 1939 and was the devoted wife of the late Carroll W. Rice.
As a proud military spouse, Mary Ann resided in numerous parts of the country during Carroll’s tenure in the U.S. Army.
Upon his military retirement, Carroll and Mary Ann lived in Douglasville, Georgia, then moved to Hermitage, Pennsylvania in 1974.
In 1982, they returned home to Newport, Tennessee, until they finally made their way to Avondale, Louisiana, which they called home for nearly twenty years.
Most recently Mary Ann lived in Greenville, South Carolina.
The two most important aspects of Mary Ann’s life were God and family, both of which were a constant source of strength, especially after the loss of her beloved Carroll.
Mary Ann was a trusted catechist and loyal parishioner for many years at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Avondale, Louisiana.
She also volunteered countless hours at Kennedy Catholic High School in Pennsylvania while her daughters were in attendance.
Years later she devoted time to the Immaculata School in Louisiana while her grandchildren were enrolled.
Mary Ann truly loved being around students and relished in hours spent helping in any capacity. However, it was the students that benefitted the most from her presence due to her enormous heart and caring spirit, which was evident with each interaction, hug, or a simple “bless your heart” said when someone needed it most.
For most of her life Mary Ann was the quintessential homemaker.
However, much later in life she joined the workforce outside the home, where she brightened the lives of even more people.
Mary Ann started working as a waitress while living in Pennsylvania, and continued in the restaurant industry as a manager at the Back Porch Restaurant (now known as Front Porch Café) located at Dollywood in Tennessee.
Her fellow employees and customers were all made happier on a daily basis due to her infectious personality and southern charm.
Once Mary Ann decided to officially retire, she, not surprisingly, concentrated on her favorite gifts, her grandbabies.
With her home base in Avondale, Louisiana, Mary Ann would travel the circuit to visit all of her family scattered throughout the eastern and southern parts of the country.
Regardless of what she was affectionately called during those visits, whether it be Mammaw, Granny, or Gigi, she brought joy and laughter each and every time and goodbyes were always difficult.
To say that she will be greatly missed and never forgotten would be a vast understatement, but her family finds solace in knowing that she is finally reunited with the love of her life.
No doubt, she and Carroll are resting comfortably together and watching the sun rise and set over their beloved Smoky Mountains each day.
Mary Ann is survived by three daughters, Robin Natskakula (Patrick), Linda Welch (Drew), Tina Adams (Jeffery). Seven grandchildren, Patrick Jr., Misty, Christa, Corie, Jeffery Jr., Ashley, and Faith. Nine great grandchildren, Giovanni, Eva, Logan, January, Arya, Kit, Lynleigh, Raylan, Alyvia, and Alina. Her brother and sister-in-law Johnny and Kay Smith, and her sister Bess Williams.
The family will be holding a final interment service for Mary Ann on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Union Cemetery, 420 Mineral Street, Newport, Tennessee 37821, at 10:00 a.m.
Friends and family are welcome and encouraged to attend.
They may offer condolences online at https://www.forevermissed.com/mary-ann-smith-rice/about.