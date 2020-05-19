Mr. Bill Lingerfelt was born May 16, 1945 and passed away on his 75th birthday, May 16, 2020 at his home, after a long and debilitating illness.
Bill spent his whole working life with various editions of the telephone company, starting with Southern Bell in the Atlanta area in 1968 and ending his career with AT & T in 2008 in the Cocke, Sevier and Hamblen County areas.
He was a tall, quiet man who was usually in the background, but always ready to help anyone at any time. He loved to work with his hands and did most of the construction on the house which he lived. He could fix just about anything from cars to electrical, plumbing and carpentry but his favorite hobby was woodworking with walnut and other fine woods.
Bill was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church, Newport and served as “sound man” for Sunday music and special occasions including cantatas, weddings, and funerals for over twenty years.
He was a Girl Scout “Do Dad” to a troop of about twenty girls and delighted in watching them grow up into beautiful, productive women with careers and families.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Thelma Lingerfelt.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-five years, Nancy Shilling Lingerfelt; daughter Cherie (Joe) Wallin and son Jack Lingerfelt; sisters Patsy Lingerfelt and Pam Leach both of Colorado Springs, Co.; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a niece and nephew.
Bill chose cremation and a private family gathering will be held at an undetermined date, when family can gather safely.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Rurial Medical Services Newport Center, Dr. Nathan DeWitt and the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice for their care and support; and the many friends who have reached out to send their love and condolences. Each text, call, message and virtual hug in these troubled times is greatly appreciated.
Memorials may be sent to the Heartmenders Ministry, First United Methodist Church, 212 Washington Avenue, Newport, Tennessee 37821.
Giving consideration to the current health concerns for family and friends, please leave condolences to the family on the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Tribute Wall. The family will welcome and appreciate visits from friends when all dangers of the Corona Virus have passed.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
