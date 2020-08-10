James A. Davis, age 84, of Newport, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on August 9, 2020.
He was born in Parrottsville to Howard and Ellen Freshour on March 17, 1936.
After graduating from Parrottsville High School, he went to Airline Training School in Kansas City, MO.
Upon completing school, he moved to Chicago and secured a job with O’Hare Airport as a reservations clerk.
While living there, he was drafted into the US Army where he served from 1956 to 1958.
Thirteen months of this service was in Korea where he was a member of the Security Police who patrolled the DMZ.
Upon completion of his service, he returned to Newport, TN and took a job at Stokely Van Camp where he worked for 26 years.
He was a foreman at the can shop when Quaker acquired it from Stokely’s and then closed it.
He next worked for United Business Forms in Greeneville as a Pressman/Mechanic until his retirement.
After his return to Newport, he met Barbara O’Dell who became his wife on August 12, 1960.
The couple welcomed their daughter Melanie in 1963.
He adored her and cherished every moment he spent with her.
When she grew up and married Jeff Miller, he couldn’t have been more pleased.
They reside in Soddy Daisy, TN.
Living in the Bat Harbor community with his family for almost 60 years, he enjoyed hiking, gardening and taking care of his muscadine vines.
After his retirement he enjoyed traveling with family, mostly in the northeast.
The last two years they visited the Grand Canyon and Mount Rushmore.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Barbara O’Dell Davis, daughter Melanie and son-in-law Jeff; brothers: Horace Davis (Charlotte) and Harold Davis (Jamie), all of Parrottsville.
Other survivors include a large extended family of nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, and many friends, all of whom he loved.
He was a Christian and faithfully attended Newport Church of God and especially enjoyed his Sunday School Class.
No services are planned at this time.
