Verona Shults Lindsey, 88, passed away December 14, 2020.
She was born in Cosby, Tennessee, on September 15, 1932 to the late Doyle and Susie Shults.
Verona was an amazing woman who loved Elvis Presley, Mickey Mouse and the Tennessee Vols.
She left her footprints here on earth at Lowe’s in Waynesville working up until the last week of her life.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gervis Alvin Lindsey, Jr. and brother, Von Shults.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Al Lindsey and wife, Joy and Angie Lindsey Covill and husband Pete; grandchildren, Ian Lindsey and wife, Felicia, Dylan Covill and Quade Covill; great granddaughter, Patti Mae Lindsey; sister, Arona Shoemake; brother, Voton Shults and wife Ilena; and several nieces and nephews.
At her request no services will be planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haywood County Rescue Squad of the charity of your choice.
Garrett Funeral Home is caring for the family.
A message of comfort may be made to the family at www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com.