Terry Lynn Cureton, age 60, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Aliece Foard Cureton, parents, Billy Pat and Pauline Cureton, brother, Billy Pat “Red” Cureton.
He is survived by his sons, Derrick Lynn Cureton of Greeneville, Patrick Blake Cureton of White Pine, aunt and uncle, Norma and Freddie Myers of Newport, previous wife, Lisa Cureton, special friend Debbie Keller and Pete Morgan, also many cousins, other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.