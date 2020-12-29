Bobby G. Fisher, age 69, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Newport Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.P. (Culla Mae) Fisher and in-laws, Dee (Margret) Strom; brother, Charles Fisher; and son, Bobby (Buddy) Fisher.
He is survived by his wife, Deb Fisher; sons, Robert (Rebecca) Fisher, James (Bethany) Fisher, Justin (Queenie) Bowlin and David Rogers; special grandchildren, Austin Fisher, Cayden (Bob) Fisher, Chelsea (Chickadee) Fisher, Princess Sierra Malachi Fisher, Bryson Rogers, Logan Bowlin, and Braylen Bowlin; brother, J.L. (Dola) Fisher; sisters, Barbra (Terry) James, Janice (Ed) Jenkins, and Della (Carroll) Hoaglan; special niece, Connie Fisher; and many other nieces and nephews. Special granddogs, Brutice Clay, Bella Boo and Milo Filo.
Per his request, he was cremated.
Special thanks to Manes Funeral Home for handling the cremation of Bobby Fisher.