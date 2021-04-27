Robert Louis Guzman (Bobby) of Cosby, TN died suddenly in a car accident on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Bob was an adventurer and world traveler, having lived for months at a time in places most of us only dream of: Greece, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Mexico, China, Sri Lanka, Ecuador, and Thailand.
He was the first (and maybe only) person to ride a bicycle the entire perimeter of the Mediterranean Sea.
Bob leaves behind close friends all over the world.
As Covid had curtailed his world travels, he put his energy into building a home on his beloved mesa in Hartford, TN, one of the most beautiful spots on this earth, and we will continue its construction in his honor.
Bob is survived by his six siblings: Linda Guzman (Jerry Lane), Michael Guzman (Alma), Arnold Guzman (Donna), Joseph Guzman (Carmen), Maria Guzman, Alicia Guzman (Tim Brooks) and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bob was a graduate of Oakland University and taught English as a second language internationally.
He was also the co-owner of the Front Porch Restaurant.
Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m., Thursday April 29, 2021, at Union Cemetery, for a 2 p.m. graveside service.
Officiating will be: Brother Utsumi and Sister Denise of Smoky Mountain Peace Pagoda; Donna Guzman, Minister; Monsignor Bob Hoffstetter of Church of the Good Shepherd.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 30, at 2 p.m., at Standing Bear Farm, 4255 Green Corner Road, Hartford, TN. Vegetarian Pot Luck.
We would be honored to see you there.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy Funeral Home.