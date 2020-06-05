Letha Lee Bryant, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Jefferson City Health and Rehabilitation Center where she has been a resident for two years.
She was born September 25, 1931 in Newport, Tennessee to Charles Holland Bryant and Clora Eloise Allen Bryant to whom she provided in-home care until their deaths. She also worked at Roses, Stokely Van-Camp, and Newport Grammar School. She was a dear aunt to her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Ben Holland James, brother, Jerry L. Bryant, sister-in-law, Ellie Bryant, special brother-in-law, Darius Webb, nephew, Eric Bryant, and best friend, Betty Phillips.
She is survived by brothers, Charles Eldridge Bryant of Morristown, and Leon Bryant of Dandridge, sisters-in-law, Nancy Bryant and Imogene Webb, nephews, Jerry Lynn Bryant, Kendall Bryant, and Bryan Bryant, nieces, Amy Bryant Hayes, Susan Bryant (Aaron) McMahan, Lisa Ann Webb Fine, and Kerri Womack, and several great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Jefferson City Health and Rehabilitation Center, Avalon Hospice, and UT Home Health for the excellent care given to Letha during her illness.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there will be a private graveside service held for family members only in Union Cemetery with Chaplain Joe Hamlet of Avalon Hospice presiding.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Letha Bryant.
