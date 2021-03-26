June Finchum, age 80 of Newport, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021.
She was retired from National Bank of Tennessee after more than 40 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rosen Carroll “R.C.” Finchum, parents James and Rowena Cody, and brothers, Robert Cody, Sr., Jerry Cody, and Mike Cody.
She is survived by her son Chad (Dena) Finchum of Cosby, daughter Amy Love (Jason Ramsey) of Newport, grandchildren Cody Ivey, Nate Ivey, Emily Finchum, and Camryn White, several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends,
Graveside Service will be at noon, Monday, March 29, 2021 in Burchfield Memorial Cemetery. Burial will follow.
Per CDC guidelines, please follow safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
