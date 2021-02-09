Rufus Roberts, age 64 of Newport, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents Otis and Nellie Roberts, brother and sister-in-law James and Orpha Roberts, sister and brother-in-law Florence and Jerry Stuart, and sister Gladys Roberts.
He is survived by his brothers Gene Roberts of Newport and Ralph Roberts of Chattanooga, nieces and nephews Parker Roberts, Joyce Roberts (Parker Hall), Norma Hartsell, Jerrie Davis, and Jamie and Brad King, and several other family and friends.
He was cremated and a memorial service will be at held at a later date.
