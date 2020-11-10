Bobby G. Phillips, age 64, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Phillips, Sr. and Ila Brown Phillips.
He is survived by his brothers, Wayne, Jr. (Johnnie) Phillips, Earl Phillips, and Carl Phillips, sisters, Shirley Phillips (Vondie) Costner, Brenda Phillips (George) Gates, nieces, Karla Phillips, Octavia Register, and Renee Moore, and nephews, Johnny Costner and Lacy Gates.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Catons Grove UMC Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
