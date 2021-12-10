Richard F. Merrill (Dick), 79, of Newport, TN, originally from Brockport, NY, went to the Lord, surrounded by his family, at his home, December 7, 2021.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Martha Nellis Merrill, sons, Richard (Rhoda) Merrill of Jefferson City, TN, Paul (Doris) Merrill of Moorsburg, TN, daughters Laurie Beth Gregori of Albion, NY, Kimberly (Jeff) Rowcliffe of Elba, NY and Stephanie (Mike) Frisbee of Hamlin, NY, sisters-in-law, Barbara Vang of Rochester, NY, Jaci Merrill of Florida, and brother-in-law Jim Swing of NY. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and, at last count nine great-grandchildren.
He was a diesel mechanic by profession but could do any job that needed doing, if it was broken, he could fix it.
He was a wonderful husband, father and friend. He will be greatly missed by family and friends but there is comfort in knowing he is now at peace.
No service is planned. It was his wish to be cremated.
If you would like to make donations, make them to Piney Mountain Foster Care, 1198 Piney Mountain Road, Newport, TN 37821 or Crossroads Community Church, 424 Heritage Blvd, Newport, TN 37821.
Family and friends may sign guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.