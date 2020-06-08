Chester (Chet) Bradley, age 59, of Newport, passed away Monday, June 8.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Updated: June 8, 2020 @ 4:57 pm
