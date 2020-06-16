Timothy Gibbs, age 70, of New Market, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Lou Gibbs.
He is survived by his son Stephen Gibbs, brother Jerry Gibbs, and sisters Diana Ewing, Debbie Moore, and Cindy Ray.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:00–2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
