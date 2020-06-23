Terry Thomas Shelton, age 31, of Bybee, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Mary and Robert Ledford and Kirk and Geneva Lovell Shelton.
He is survived by his parents Terry and Tammy Shelton of Bybee, sister Tabitha (Danny) Hartsell of Bybee, niece and nephew Hailee and Gavin Hartsell, both of Bybee, and several aunts, uncles, other family members, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00–2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Manes Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
He was cremated per his request.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.