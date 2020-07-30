Mrs. Shirley Mae Mease, age 69, went to be with the Lord Monday evening, July 27, 2020 at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was preceded in death by her grandson Joshua Mease; parents Maynard and Hazel Ottinger; sister Wanda Holt.
Survivors include her husband Noah Mease of Parrottsville; sons Jeffery (Donna) Mease and Dwight (Julie) Mease; grandchildren Jessica Mease and Samuel Mease all of Greeneville; great grandchildren Brooklyn Killion and Lilly Lawson; sisters Marjorie (Leeroy) Hill and Barbara (Tim) Shelton; brothers J.L. (Mary) Ottinger, Bill Ottinger and Lonnie (Judy) Ottinger. Additional survivors include several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Junior Loveday officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. Friday at Resthaven Memorial Gardens for the 2:00 p.m. graveside service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.
