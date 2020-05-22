Janelle Hudson, age 71, of Del Rio, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ottis and Katie Ledford, sister Imogene Daniels, grandparents Dallas and Nennie Valentine, and great-grandparents Balium and Dicie Sutton.
She is survived by her husband J.P. Hudson, three sons and two daughters: Jamie Daniels, Tammy (Charlie) Ford, Patsy (Tommy) Gosnell, Billy (Barbie) Daniels, and Dale (Allison) Daniels; four granddaughters: Adrian and Hannah Daniels and Brianaa and Alyssa Cook; three grandsons: Jonathan Daniels, Tristin Meyers, and Dillon Daniels; great-granddaughter Scarlett Daniels; five sisters: Judy Hudson, Diane (Moe) Blanchard, Linda (Joe) Sisk, and Katie (Donny) Jones; special niece Betty (Terry) Ottinger; special nephew Eddie Daniels; special friend Shane Bartley; and several other nieces and nephews. She loved them all.
Special thanks to J.P. Hudson for all the good care.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Union Cemetery Mausoleum. Entombment will follow.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
