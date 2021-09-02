Franklin L. Wilhelm, age 64, of Newport, went home Monday, August 30, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Loydetta Wilhelm and sister Connie.
He is survived by his wife Thelma Dockery Wilhelm, daughter and son-in-law, Meagan and Tom Ingenthron, son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Joyce Wilhelm, grandchildren, Ariel and Sean Ingenthron, Damion and Devon Wilhelm, the mother who raised him Sandra Wilhelm of Illinois, brothers, Mark and Susie of Newport, Steve and Holly of Illinois, sisters, Penny and Jim Pollock, Elizabeth and Tom Duvall of Illinois, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Rex and Helen Bailey, Don and Charolette Fox, Jake and Linda Wood, Dennis and Valarie Bean, also several nieces, nephews, friends and his devoted church family from Newport First Church of God.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 in Union Cemetery, Rev. Gene Barker and Pastor Tonya Shelton officiating.
Cards and condolences can be sent to Thelma Wilhelm at 142 E. Broadway, Newport, TN 37821
Please practice safe social distancing and mask are recommended.
