Grace Jenkins Mathis, age 81 of Cosby, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Olie Gus Mathis, parents Bertie and Willie Jenkins, sisters Bernice Swan, Arola Spurgeon, and Betty Jenkins, and brothers Ellis Jenkins, Clyde Jenkins, and Edgar Jenkins.
She is survived by her daughters Dottie Mathis Brown and Bobbie Mathis Lane, sister Arlene Cureton, grandchildren Nathan Lane, Hailey Tucker (Gordon) Douglas, Ryan Sams, and Courtney Tucker (Beau) Belmont, great-grandchildren Jadyn Lane, Sydney Lane, Camden Douglas, Ruby Belmont, and Madison Cutshaw, special nephews and nieces Nicky Spurgeon, Carl (Shelly) Spurgeon, and Sandy Williamson, special friends Edna Henry, Louise Kerns, Brenda Cleveland, Mar Bryant, Tom Shelton, Dr. David McConnell, and his nurse Sharon, English Creek Baptist Church, and so many beautiful friends.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.