Tisha Gunter Moore, age 106, of Newport, passed away Sunday August, 23, 2020, at Tennova Medical Center.
She was born November 8, 1913 in Cocke County, TN, the youngest daughter, of the late Joseph and Millie Norton Gunter.
She married Luke Matthew Keller on February 9, 1938.
Their children, include: Valerie (Douglas), Rilda (Bible), and Ruby (James). They lived in West, VA while Luke worked in the coal mines there, then later settled in Bybee, TN, where they farmed and cared for their family.
Her second husband was Ralph “Jude” Moore and they were married until his death.
Tisha continued living near her daughter, Ruby for the rest of her life. Her past times included: gardening, quilting, telling the most interesting and funny stories about her life, and traveling to places such as the beach, her home place, Biltmore and bed and breakfasts in the mountains.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially when celebrating her 95th, 100th and 105th birthdays with them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, her siblings: Tilman, Rildy, Mary and Luney, her granddaughter, Sandra Douglas, and two daughters, Rilda and Valerie.
She had great love for her family and faith.
She was loved and treasured by family, friends and those who met her. She experienced more in her lifetime than many people could imagine.
She is survived by her daughter, Ruby Kate (Herman) James, grandchildren, Hank (Kathy), Michael, Jim (Tammy), Randell (Melanie) and Scott (Crystal), great-grandchildren: Amanda, Stacey, Angie, Rachel, Hank, Jr., Renee, Aaron, Chassie, Wendy, Brandi, Buck, Hanna and Madalin; great-great-grandchildren, Tristen, Lauren, Peyton, Sydney, Emma, Evy, Karley, Ethan, Riley, Cana, Jara, Isra, Sina, Cooper, Lincoln, Silas, Simeon, Bravelyn, Ayden, Bentley, many other relatives, and a very special friend, Jo Freshour.
She will be in our hearts and memories forever.
Due to COVID, safe social distancing for the visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday August 25, 2020 where the funeral services followed at 2:00 pm in Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial followed in the White Cemetery.
