Robert “Bobby” Williams, age 62, of Newport, passed away June 7, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Williams, mother, Louetta Ludlam, sisters, Emma Jean Sofield and Elizabeth Mooney.
He is survived by his son, Shawn Williams, of Washington State, daughter, Pamela Flint, of Washington State, his companion who he loved and adored, Melissa Davis and his pet dog Harley, brothers, Johnny Ray Williams of Grassy Fork, Leon Williams, and Michael Williams both of Millville, NJ, David Williams of Port Norris, NJ, sisters, Rita Dowd, Millville, NJ, Geri Vuganov, Millville, NJ, Eileen Bear, Milford Delaware, Erma Walters, Millville, NJ and Judy Paolillo, Boynton Beach, Florida, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, also several nieces, and nephews.
Bobby loved life and all of his friends and family.
He will be remembered as the one that would give you the shirt off of his back. Bobby, Go rest high on that Mountain, son, your work on Earth is done.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 in the Shelton Family Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
