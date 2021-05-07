Ms. Dorothy Florence Fowler

Mrs. Dorothy Florence “Flo” Fowler age 81, of Del Rio, passed away Monday evening, May 3, 2021 at Newport Medical Center.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her two grandchildren; parents; brother and sister.
Survivors include her children Linda (Ed) Johnson of Parrottsville, Becky (Jimmy) Barton, Billy (Cheryl) Fowler, Missy (Jackie) Scarbrough and Tayna (Robert) Ray all of Cosby and Chucky (Crystal) Fowler of Hartford; thirteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren and nephew Walter Parson of North Carolina.
The family will host a memorial service at a later date.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.