Alston Ray (A. R.) Kyker, 97, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, December 5th, surrounded by family and friends.
He was a loving husband and would have celebrated his 75th wedding anniversary on December 22nd with is wife, Betty.
A.R. formerly served as a member of the Cocke County Legislative Body and was retired from Bush Construction Company,
He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond Lawrence Kyker and Bettie Model Lillard Kyker, sisters Almeda Ellis and Aletha McGaha, and niece Mary Ann McGaha Dalton.
He is survived by his wife Betty Evelyn Hayes Kyker, and numerous nieces and nephews including: Linda Sue McGaha Holt, Amy Allen Burchette, Alicia Allen Dalton, Charles Avery Clevenger, Billy Bruce Clevenger, Jr., Jason Dalton, Jeremy Dalton, Hoyt Tyler Gray, Connor Burchette, Amber Dalton, Cadence Clevenger, Phoebe Dalton, and Oakley Boost Gray.
Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Union Cemetery with Reverend Tom Mooty officiating.
Family and friends my drop by and sign the register book on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Manes Funeral Home or on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Per CDC guidelines, please practice social distancing.
The family requests masks be worn.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.