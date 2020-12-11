Willa Mae Hux, age 84 of Dandridge, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Earl Hux, parents Frank and Ella Mae Shropshire, brothers Junior and J.F. Shropshire, and sister Bonnie Rutherford.
She is survived by her daughter Pat (Freddy) Henry, granddaughter Emily (Alan) Abrams, great-grandson Aran Abrams, brothers Gary (Debbie) Shropshire, James “Pig” Shropshire, and Wayne (Polly) Shropshire, sister Lorene Hartsell, and other family and friends.
Graveside Service will be at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Gary Shropshire officiating. Burial will follow.
Family and friends may drop by Manes Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 and sign the guest register.
Please practice safe social distancing and face mask are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.