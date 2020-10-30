Bill McMillan, a local business owner, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville with family by his side.
Bill was the owner of Crown Credit of Newport and Bill’s Boat Sales in Dandridge where he enjoyed boats and being on the lake.
Bill was of the Baptist Faith and a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Nelle McMillan, sister Dorothy McMillan Freeman, brother Jerry McMillan, brothers-in-law Jimmy Wright and Larry Stephenson, sister-in-law Joyce Garrett, mother-in-law Edith (Tab) Evans, and father-in-law Bruce Evans all of Newport.
Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years Brenda McMillan of Dandridge, many wonderful friends and special employees including Jeff Kyker, Donna Miniat, and Lisa Ford, sisters Judy Wright of Newport and Betty McMillan of Dandridge, sisters-in-law Pat Stephenson and Shirley McGill, brother-in-law and Don (Gerry) Evans, and many special nieces and nephews.
Per Bill’s request a private invitation only Military Graveside Service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Due to Covid-19, mask and social distancing is requested by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
