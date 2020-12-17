Helen Ann Haun, age 66, of Washburn, TN, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Haun, parents, Seay and Bessie Edwards, two brothers, four sisters, and grandson, Jackson Lee Stout.
She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Hensley (Gary), Cindy Shults Stout (Roy Stanley), sisters, Wanda Vannatter, Louise Click, grandchildren, Justin Charles Stokely (Paige), Taylor Mercedes Norton, Chris Pendergraph, Tyler Isiah Norton, Katlyn Marie Stout, Gavin Alexander Stout, Ethan Chase Stout, great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and DJ Stokely, Tymerlyn, Annestyn, Coltyn Pendergraph, Myla Hensley, Amiyha Stout and Brynnleigh Ray, also other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Kenneth Norton and Chad Norton officiating.
Burial will follow in the Witt Baptist Church Cemetery.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral home.