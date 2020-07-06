Eldora Mae James, age 84, of Newport, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, July 5, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur James, mother, Violet Angello, brothers, Thomas Edward Williams, Sr., Ross Angello and Frank Angello,
She is survived by her sons, Noah (Gina) James, Cape (Rhonda) James, Nathaniel (Gina) James, eight-grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, brother, Jim Williams, of Lorain, Ohio, special sisters-in-law, Pat Williams, of Lorain, Ohio, Michele Angello, of Lorain, Ohio, Barbara Angello of Navarre, Florida, many special nieces, nephews and special friend, Kathy Frazier that was like her daughter.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Tennova Newport Convalescent Center and Newport Medical Center.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the guest register at Manes Funeral Home from
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 or on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Union Cemetery, with Rev. Danny Greene Officiating.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.