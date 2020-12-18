Kermit Edward McCoig, age 86, of Cosby, passed away and went to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
He attended Cosby Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a dedicated member and loved his church family.
He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda Ella Roe McCoig, parents, Foster McCoig and Eula McCoig, and brother, Ronald McCoig.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharon (Donny) Lindsey of Newport, son Michael McCoig of Cosby, granddaughter, Amy (Tony) Anthony of Newport, sister, Dulcie (Bud) Sisk of Arkansas, also several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Ambrose Cemetery.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.