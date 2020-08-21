Betty S. Holt, age 82, of Newport, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Eula Shults and brothers, Jack and Sonny Shults.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Barnes, Joanna Holt, and Toni Garver, sister, Ima Gene Murrell, brother, Vistor Shults, six grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren, special friends, Jenny Lou Byrd, Juanita Whitted, and Shawn Lane.
There will be no services and the family requests no flowers, but that donations be made to the Newport or Cosby Library in her memory.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Ms. Betty Holt with cremation arrangements.