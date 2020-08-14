Lenward Darrell Ramsey, age 63 of Cosby, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clay and Lola Ramsey; brothers, Don Ramsey and Ray Ramsey; and daughter Erma Caskey.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Ramsey of Cosby; son Alfred Caskey of Cosby; daughters Andrea McClanahan of Morristown and Casey Gentry of Newport; grandchildren Megan McClanahan, Morgan McClanahan, Alexis Caskey, Annaleigha Caskey and Kaitlyn Venditti, and special grandson Austin Caskey; three great-grandchildren, brothers Harold Ramsey of Cosby, Larry Ramsey of Cosby, and Lonnie Ramsey of Fairview, TN; sisters Thelma Large and Libbie Ramsey, all of Cosby.
Family and friends dropped by and signed the guest register from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Per his request, he was cremated.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.