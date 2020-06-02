Beth Ogle Freeman, age 93, of Cosby, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.
She was the owner and operator of Freeman’s Grocery.
She was a retired schoolteacher and a former superintendent of the Cocke County School System.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Freeman, son Larry Jack Freeman, and infant daughter Lorinda Dianne Freeman.
She is survived by her granddaughter Jackie Freeman, great-grandchildren Jack and Mattie Beth Hall, and a host of other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Union Cemetery with Olie Williamson, minister of Cosby Church of Christ, officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
