John Wayne Keller, Sr., age 77, of Newport, went to his heavenly home on December 26, 2020.
He was a member of Cosby Church of God and attended regularly and loved his Sunday School Class that he taught.
He retired from the Newport Housing Authority.
He worked various jobs and loved to do carpenter work.
He was currently employed at Hommel Concrete and ran the rock yard on Knoxville Highway.
He was preceded in death seven months ago by his daughter, Tammy R. Cashen, grandsons, Randy Lee Cashen and Nathaniel Alan Keller, wife, Jo “Jo Mama” Williams Keller,
parents, Cecil and Maggie Keller, grandparents, Jim and Stella Keller, John and Anna Belle Shelton, brothers, Steve Keller, Fred “Kent” Keller, Cecil “Spanky” Keller, and son-in-law, Nelson Hux.
He is survived by his children, John “J.W. Keller Jr., of Newport (Julie Keller of Jefferson City), Yvonne (Mike) Cameron of Parrottsville, Michelle (Boone) Raines of Newport, grandchildren, Vicki Cashen (Mike Smith), of Newport, Jordan and Shelby Keller of Sevierville, Megan and Noah Gagstetter of Kodak, Bradley A. Keller, of Jefferson City, great-grandchildren, Steven “Bubba” Rogers, Abbi Rogers, Maelee Starnes all of Newport, great-great-granddaughter, Haisley B. Gagstetter to be born any time. Step-grandchildren, Amy Long, Nikki and Daron Cobbs, Michelle and Gary Hale, Taylor Cameron (Paul Hartman), Hunter Cameron, Chris Raines, ten step-grandchildren, sister, Nancy Shults, of Newport, brothers, Bill Shelton, of White Pine, William “Clyde” (Lori) Keller of Newport, mother of his children, Frances Keller of Newport, special friend that he was the caregiver and companion of, Wylene Jacobs, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
The family received friends from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Richard Washuk and Rev. Carl Hamilton officiating.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.