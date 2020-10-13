Donald L. Rector, Sr., age 77, of White Pine, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020.
He retired from International Paper Formerly Union Camp an active member of Nina Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Rector and Ruth Hance, brothers, George, James, Carlon, Jack and Dallas Rector, sisters, June Fine, Helen Coggins, Alma Manis, Velma Woods and Catherine Arwood.
He is survived by his wife Lucille Rector of White Pine, sons, David (Robin) Rector, White Pine, Gary (Cathy) Rector, Morristown, Donald (Alicia) Rector, Jr., Knoxville, Brian (Julie) Rector, White Pine, daughter, Patricia (Donnie) Hopkins, White Pine, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild, also several nieces, nephews other family and friends.
Family and friends may drop by and visit and sign the register book from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Private graveside will be held later.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.