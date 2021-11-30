Clarence Edward Myers, age 89 of Jackson, GA, formerly of Newport, TN, died Sunday, November 28, at Atlanta Medical Center following a brief illness. Clarence was a long-time member of Northport Baptist Church and was currently a member of Called Out Ministries.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Annie Pack Myers, son, Eddie Myers, and brothers Don Myers and Charles Myers.
He is survived by his wife Audrey Lewis Myers, son Jim Myers and daughter-in-law Peggy, all of Jackson; grandson James Myers, granddaughter-in-law Breezy Lee and great-grandson Avery Myers of Macon, GA; and sister Frances Cogburn of Parrottsville, TN.
He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mr. Myers served in the Army with multiple postings including Korea.
He had a long career as a tool and die maker including work related to the first Lunar Excursion Module.
Visitation will take place at Manes Funeral Home in Newport at 6 p.m. Friday, December 3 with memorial service to follow at 7 p.m.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.