Catherine Edna Rice Spencer, age 86 of Newport, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph J. and Maggie M. Rice, brother Kenneth Rice, sister Dorothy Pinchon.
She is survived by her son Anthony E. Rice, Sr., brother Bobby Rice, sister Helen Moore, three grandchildren Anthony, Mike, and Danielle, three great-grandchildren Denver, Heru, and John “JJ,” god daughter and special niece Kim Johnson, and several other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends for viewing from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will follow at noon on Saturday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Gum Springs Union Cemetery.
