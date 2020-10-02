Edsel Ford, age 87, of Newport, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville after a short illness.
He was a Veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by parents Fletcher and Irene Ford, six brothers, five sisters, daughter Vickie Ticer, and grandson Steven Valentine.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Bobbie Jenkins Ford of Hartford, children Peggy Holt of Newport, Sandie Valentine of Cosby, and Steve (Teresa) Ford of Newport, son-in-law Evan Ticer of Newport, nine grandchildren Jeff, Jake, Levi, Zack, Heath, Tanya, Morgan, and Payton, eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and several nieces and nephews.
He was an avid Cosby basketball fan and had a special place to sit. He had many friends from various jobs throughout his life, mostly construction jobs.
He made many friends after retiring.
He continued to work until recently at Smoky Mountain Outdoor Rafting. He was a member of Laurel Springs Church of Cosby for many years.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the register book from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Leon Large and David Gregg officiating. Burial will following Union Cemetery.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and mask are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.